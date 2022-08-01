Priyanka Chopra makes art with young refugees from Ukraine: ‘This is a mother and children crisis’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra spend time with young refugees from Ukraine and made art with them as she visited convention centres in Warsaw, Poland. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her visit to the convention centres where she has gone on behalf of UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund). The actor became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and has been associated with the organisation for almost a decade and a half. Also Read | Why Priyanka Chopra is India’s first and only global film star

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a selfie video that showed convention centres behind her. She said in the clip, “These are convention centres. There are about five of these which are filled with thousands and thousands of displaced people from Ukraine.” She also tagged UNICEF in the post.

Priyanka captioned it, “This is an expo centre in Warsaw, Poland. No comic con or a jewellery exhibition happens here...this entire place is now a safe space, a reception centre for families from Ukraine.” In another story, she wrote, “I want to emphasise, this is a mother and children crisis. 90% of the people crossing the border are mothers and children as the men are required to stay behind.”

In the next videos, Priyanka was seen hanging out with the children as they made art. She herself also drew something and talked to a young girl about countries. She captioned it, “The common thread I have seen among kids fleeing conflict, no matter where that is, is that their art is so similar. Art therapy is used to help kids express their feelings, whether that is love, anger, hope, or fear.”

The actor also shared a picture of several refugees sharing a large hall, and wrote, “To see first-hand people’s entire lives reduced to one fold-up cot, in a row of thousands, is truly shocking. Nist of these people fled with whatever belongings they could grab. Generally, people stay in these reception centres for one to two weeks max until they move on and settle, but there are some families who have been here for several months.”

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which president Vladimir Putin claimed was intended to protect civilians. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion.

