Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her singer husband Nick Jonas with her lipstick mark seen on the side of his head. Taking to Instagram, she captioned it, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already." In the photo, Nick is seen gazing away from the camera with the lipstick mark visible just above his right ear.

Reacting to the post Nick's Kingdom co-star, Jonathan Tucker commented, "I WILL HOLD HIM WHILE YOU'RE GONE." Fans also poured their love, taking to the comments section. One wrote, "When u post copyright mark" while another said, "Love is best describe by both of you". A third wrote, "Awwww my heart that’s so cute!!!" A fourth said, "My favs you’ll be back together sooner than you know" another wrote, "The kind of love story I'm trying to fall in".

Nick is in Los Angeles for the shoot of singing reality show The Voice. The post comes a few days after her appreciation note for him on Instagram, post the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles. She had shared a picture and written, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" Nick had responded to Priyanka's post with, "I love you." While he was the host of the show, she was one of the presenters.

Nick recently talked to E News about his bike accident and had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Priyanka is currently working on the spy series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

She has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.