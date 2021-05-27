Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of Nick Jonas with her lipstick mark seen on the side of his head. She also dropped a 'miss you' post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her singer husband Nick Jonas with her lipstick mark seen on the side of his head. Taking to Instagram, she captioned it, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already." In the photo, Nick is seen gazing away from the camera with the lipstick mark visible just above his right ear.

Reacting to the post Nick's Kingdom co-star, Jonathan Tucker commented, "I WILL HOLD HIM WHILE YOU'RE GONE." Fans also poured their love, taking to the comments section. One wrote, "When u post copyright mark" while another said, "Love is best describe by both of you". A third wrote, "Awwww my heart that’s so cute!!!" A fourth said, "My favs you’ll be back together sooner than you know" another wrote, "The kind of love story I'm trying to fall in".

Nick is in Los Angeles for the shoot of singing reality show The Voice. The post comes a few days after her appreciation note for him on Instagram, post the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles. She had shared a picture and written, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" Nick had responded to Priyanka's post with, "I love you." While he was the host of the show, she was one of the presenters.

Nick recently talked to E News about his bike accident and had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video

Priyanka is currently working on the spy series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

She has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas on priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'sabse sundar', sings for her in no-filter video

UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:38 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone

UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP