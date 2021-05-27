Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video
Viaan Raj Kundra imagined his mother Shilpa Shetty as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.
Viaan Raj Kundra imagined his mother Shilpa Shetty as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video

  • Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra is in awe of her and the way she supported the whole family after they all tested positive for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty's son is grateful for what she has been doing for the family. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video made by Viaan, in which he imagined her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.

Putting Shilpa's face over Cate Blanchett's with an app that uses deep-fake technology, he pitted her against coronavirus, represented by Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all."


Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared a video in which Viaan was seen matching steps with his mother but from afar. As Shilpa shot for a video, dancing in front of a green screen, Viaan watched her from a distance and tried to copy her steps. "Behind the scenes LITERALLY!! #throwback set masti Like Mother Like Son," Raj wrote with the post.


Viaan recently turned nine and his parents got him a new puppy as a gift. Sharing a video of how they surprised him, Shilpa wrote, "Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaan's been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling."

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. apart from Viaan, they also have a one year old daughter named Samisha. She was born via surrogacy last year.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

On Brother's Day, Shilpa had shared a video of Samisha and Viaan as they spent some time together in the garden and enjoyed coconut water. "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day," she wrote with her post.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shilpa shetty viaan raj kundra

Related Stories

Viaan with his sister Samisha in a video.
Viaan with his sister Samisha in a video.
bollywood

Shilpa's son Viaan offers sister Samisha a drop of coconut water in cute video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video on Monday which showed her son Viaan offering a drop of coconut water to his sister Samisha.
READ FULL STORY
Shilpa Shetty resumes judging duties on Super Dancer 4.
Shilpa Shetty resumes judging duties on Super Dancer 4.
tv

Shilpa returns to Super Dancer 4 with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel in tow

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • After her family recovered from Covid-19, Shilpa Shetty returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4. The actor was seen accompanied by Suniel Shetty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.