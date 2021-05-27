Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video

Actor Shilpa Shetty's son is grateful for what she has been doing for the family. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video made by Viaan, in which he imagined her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.

Putting Shilpa's face over Cate Blanchett's with an app that uses deep-fake technology, he pitted her against coronavirus, represented by Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all."





Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared a video in which Viaan was seen matching steps with his mother but from afar. As Shilpa shot for a video, dancing in front of a green screen, Viaan watched her from a distance and tried to copy her steps. "Behind the scenes LITERALLY!! #throwback set masti Like Mother Like Son," Raj wrote with the post.





Viaan recently turned nine and his parents got him a new puppy as a gift. Sharing a video of how they surprised him, Shilpa wrote, "Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaan's been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling."

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. apart from Viaan, they also have a one year old daughter named Samisha. She was born via surrogacy last year.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

On Brother's Day, Shilpa had shared a video of Samisha and Viaan as they spent some time together in the garden and enjoyed coconut water. "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day," she wrote with her post.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON