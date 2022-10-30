Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with their friends in unseen pic from Diwali party in Los Angeles. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently attended a Diwali party hosted by a friend in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka's agent Anjula Acharia posted an unseen picture with the couple at her home. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out for friend's birthday; paparazzi asks her ‘how’s the baby doing'. Watch)

In the photo, clicked inside Anjula's living room, Priyanka stood behind her as she held her. Nick Jonas posed next to Priyanka. A few other guests were also seen smiling and posing for the picture.

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a full-sleeve pink dress and paired it with matching heels. Nick opted for a black and white sweater, black pants and shoes. Anjula draped a black saree for the bash.

Sharing the photo, Anjula wrote, "Diwali nights in LA" and also tagged all her guests. Anjula also posted a brief clip giving a glimpse of the decorations. In the clip, an urli bowl was seen, following which Anjula also gave a peek at the night sky. She wrote "Diwali nights!" and geo-tagged the location as Beverly Hills, California.

Recently, Priyanka posted photos on Instagram from her Diwali celebrations. She celebrated the festival with her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra. For the occasion, Priyanka, Nick, and Malti twinned in silver ethnic outfits. Madhu opted for a pink outfit.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer...Om Namah Shivaay. From ours to yours. Love and light." Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka will be seen in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

