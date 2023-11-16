Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, pose with friends in unseen pics from Diwali party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party over the weekend in the US and soon pictures from the bash were all over social media. Now, a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra has shared some more inside pictures of the couple from the party. At the Diwali celebration the couple hosted at Nobu on Sunday, Joe Jonas, who has been in news over his divorce, joined brother Nick and sister-in-law Priyanka and their friends. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti's first rangoli on Diwali

Inside Priyanka and Nick's Diwali party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party on Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra, who wore a wine coloured velvet blouse with a cream and gold lehenga, posed with Nick Jonas and a couple of friends in one of the pictures. Priyanka and Nick, who was in a cream kurta pyjama set with a pink floral printed half-jacket, were seen with their dozens of guests in a group photo from the Diwali bash.

There was also a picture of Priyanka, Nick, Joe and their friends making a toast as they sat down for dinner at Nobu. Nick's brother Joe was seen in a blue ethnic look – weeks after his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Reactions to Priyanka's latest Diwali pics

Earlier, when pictures of Priyanka from the Diwali bash first surfaced online, many questioned her outfit choice as well as her makeup. However, the new pictures from the bash are being showered with love by fans.

"Priyanka looks stunning, she should do a photo dump," wrote a fan. Another said, "Everyone looks so good." A fan also wrote, "My favourite couple Priyanka and Nick." A person also said, "Priyanka and Nick always stand out, no matter what. Good looking couple."

Priyanka and Nick married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the couple shared a statement in January last year that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Last month, Priyanka came to Mumbai to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. She was also spotted at a party celebrating the grand launch of Jio World Centre.

