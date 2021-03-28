Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra plays Ludo with Nick Jonas and her in-laws, see pic
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra plays Ludo with Nick Jonas and her in-laws, see pic

Priyanka Chopra revealed she is spending Palm Sunday playing ludo with her family members. The actor is in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming project Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas join their family to play Ludo on Palm Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra revealed she spent Palm Sunday with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and her mother-in-law Denise. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter. The actor took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of the Ludo game they played on the holiday.

In the picture, a wooden Ludo board rested on a bed of palm leaves. A table plant could be seen in one corner of the frame. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Palm Sunday and ludo! #culturalmashup." She tagged Mama Jonas, Nick, and Kevin Jonas in her post.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her whereabouts on Palm Sunday.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alaya F dances as she wins award, mother Pooja says proud of 'baby girl'

Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' as she poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor returns to the gym for the first time after delivery, watch

Priyanka has been stationed in London since the start of the year. The actor had travelled to the United Kingdom to film her movie Text For You, and stayed back for another upcoming project, Citadel. Priyanka stars opposite Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the series, executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Earlier this month, photos from the sets of the show surfaced online, and gave a glimpse of the actors performing some stunts. Richard sported a green uniform with modern armour, belt, and gloves while Priyanka sported a black and white uniform. She had her hair tied in braids and was swinging from the harness.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Russo Brothers praised the actor. "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now."

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will also appear in Matrix 4. She also recently confirmed that she will be starring in a Bollywood movie. The details are still under wraps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas palm sunday richard madden

Related Stories

bollywood

Holi 2021: From Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's fun rave, a look at pics, videos from Holi parties

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she poses with Nick Jonas for a selfie

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:56 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP