Priyanka Chopra poses in mustard outfit for new photoshoot, shoots 'something fun' in Los Angeles. See unseen pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out for a photoshoot in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram Stories, photographer Cibelle Levi shared several pictures giving glimpses of the day. In the first picture, a camera rested on a table next to a laptop. Sharing the post, Cibelle wrote, "Back w Pri (black heart emoji)" and tagged Priyanka. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra says her grandmother raised her while 'mom and dad balanced studying, medical careers', shares old pics)

The next photo showed Priyanka in an off-white dress robe as she sat in a chair getting her hair done. She had her phone in her hands, crossed her legs, and looked at the camera with a stern expression on her face.

In the next picture, Priyanka is seen outdoors, seemingly in a garden, getting her hair fixed. She was surrounded by several people including Cibelle. Priyanka wore a yellow top with matching shorts and white sandals. Cibelle wrote, "Love these girls."

In the last picture, Priyanka sat in a room as Bridget Brager set her hair. The actor wore a mustard coloured sweater, and earrings and looked in front of her. Her hair was partially tied up. Sharing the picture, Cibelle wrote, "Hi @bridgetbragerhair. Shooting something fun today @priyankachopra. (Pic credit) @cibellellevi "

Priyanka Chopra getting ready for her photoshoot in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra in Los Angeles.

Priyanka who was in the UK shooting for her projects, returned to the US a few months ago. The actor and her singer-husband Nick Jonas became parents to a baby via surrogacy earlier this year.

On January 22, they took to Instagram and announced the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The actor, who regularly shares posts on Instagram, recently took a trip down memory lane and spoke about her grandmother. She shared pictures with her grandmother, mother Madhu Chopra, and her friend.

She wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film Text For You. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers. The actor will feature in the upcoming action thriller Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON