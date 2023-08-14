Priyanka Chopra praises Nick Jonas, says ‘Malti Marie, I are so lucky to have you'; see pic of toddler posing with drums

Actor Priyanka Chopra has praised her husband-singer Nick Jonas and said that she as well as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are lucky to have him. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka also posted a bunch of photos from Nick's New York concert. Nick Jonas also shared several pictures with Priyanka and Malti. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra greets fans at Nick Jonas' concert, tells her security to ‘take it easy’. Watch)

Priyanka shares pics with Nick

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas featured together in new photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka gave different poses as she posed with Nick in several pictures. She wore a black outfit with heels while Nick was seen in a white outfit and sneakers in the pictures. In one of the photos Priyanka shared, the couple walked together at Yankee Stadium. Priyanka also posed solo in one of the photos.

Priyanka praises Nick

Priyanka also shared a picture of the Jonas Brothers--Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas on stage after their show. In the last picture, a monochrome one, Priyanka was seen in a white outfit and cap as she carried Malti in her arms. Nick stood in front of them in a printed shirt and pants. He made a face and held a headphone above Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka says she and Malti are lucky to have Nick

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you (red heart emoji) Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight! (red heart, folded hands, clapping hands and flexed muscles emojis)."

Nick also shares pic of Malti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick also shared several photos including a few with Priyanka. In the first photo, Nick posed with Malti. As she sat on a stool near the drum set with drumsticks in her hand, Nick held her from behind. Malti was seen wearing a checked shirt, white shorts and matching shoes. She was also seen wearing pink headphones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer also posed solo in one of the photos. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin."

Priyanka at the concert

At the event, Priyanka also greeted the people, grooved to the music, and was gifted a bracelet by a fan. She also posed for pictures with fans. Apart from Priyanka and Malti, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra, manager Anjula Acharia and Kal Penn were also present at the concert. Fan accounts shared several pictures and videos of Priyanka at the concert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON