Priyanka Chopra reacts after Madhu Chopra posts photo with Siddharth Chopra’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra has been linked to actor Neelam Upadhyay over the past several months. But neither Siddharth, nor Priyanka have confirmed the speculations. Now, Priyanka and Siddharth’s mother Madhu Chopra has recently shared a throwback picture, in which she poses with Siddharth and Neelam.

On Friday night, Dr Madhu Chopra posted a few pictures from one of her past trips to Swantwadi in Maharashtra. Priyanka owns a farmhouse in the town. In one of the pictures, Madhu can be seen with Siddharth and Neelam. The picture shows them standing together with their backs to the hills and greenery of the area.

“Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell,” Madhu captioned the post. Priyanka also commented on the post, saying, “I wanna goooo,” with a heart eyes emoji.

In October, Siddharth had shared a post on his Instagram on Neelam’s birthday, calling her “a great inspiration and an amazing soul to know”. The caption accompanied several throwback pictures of the rumoured couple.

In July, Neelam had shared a similar post on Siddharth’s birthday, which had elicited response from Priyanka too. “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you,” wrote Neelam, adding the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBoo, which seemingly confirmed their relationship. Priyanka commented with love-struck emojis on the post.

Neelam has appeared in Tamil and Telugu films over the last nine years. After her first film was shelved in 2010, she made her debut two years later with the Telugu film Mr. 7. The following year, she made her Tamil film debut with Unnodu Oru Naal. She was last seen on screen in the 2018 Telugu film Tamasha.

