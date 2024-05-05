Priyanka Chopra reacts as Kareena Kapoor becomes UNICEF India ambassador: ‘Very well deserved’

Priyanka Chopra has reacted a day after UNICEF India announced Kareena Kapoor as its new national ambassador. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Priyanka welcomed Kareena Kapoor to the UNICEF family. Priyanka served as a national ambassador to UNICEF India for 10 years before joining the global Goodwill Ambassador team in December 2016. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador, speaks on rights of children) Priyanka Chopra praised Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Kareena's post after becoming national ambassador

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena posted a bunch of pictures from the UNICEF India event. She penned a long note. The actor wrote, "04-05-24. An emotional day for me… I am honored to be appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador. Working with @unicefindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children."

"A special thank you to the entire team who have been tirelessly working for the rights of women and children across the country. I am inspired every day and am looking forward to our continued partnership. I am very happy to welcome Gauranshi, Kartik, Vinisha and Nahid to the UNICEF India family as our newest Youth Advocates. I would also like to congratulate UNICEF India and celebrate 75 years of the incredible impact they have had on the lives of children in India. I pledge to continue to be a voice #ForEveryChild," she added.

Priyanka reacts to Kareena's milestone

On Sunday, Priyanka shared Kareena's post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Welcome to the family @kareenakapoorkhan very well deserved (raised hands emoji) @unicef @unicefindia." Re-posting it on her Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Thank you PCJ (red heart emoji). See you soon."

About Kareena's UNICEF India journey

Kareena, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality, a press release said. She had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Kareena's films

Kareena was last seen in Crew along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads of State, an upcoming action comedy. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.