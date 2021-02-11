Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh buttering up 'jiju' Nick Jonas, says 'wah, special treatment'

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her memoir, Unfinished, but that doesn't mean she wont share a light moment, every now and then. The actor has reacted a picture of her co-star in many films, Ranveer Singh, holding a jar with her husband Nick Jonas' face on it, that the Gunday actor had shared on Wednesday.

Sharing it, Priyanka wrote: "Wah! Special treatment." On Wednesday, Ranveer had shared a picture of a himself holding a Nutella jar, which had Nick's face printed on it. Ranveer, who jokingly addresses Nick as 'jiju' on social media, had written as caption: "Khaas apne jiju ke liye (Especially for my jiju)! @nickjonas. Special consignment coming your way..."

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh have worked in a number of films together.

A few days back, Ranveer has posted a video on the said brand's contest to get personalised jars. Nick had reacted to it and written in the comments box: "I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars." Ranveer's post was in reaction to that.

Ranveer and Nick keep dropping comments on each other's posts; recently, Ranveer had commented on Nick's gym video and written: "Oho! Jiju! Dolle-Sholle."

Ranveer and Priyanka have worked in quite a few films together, playing a variety of roles. In Gunday, the two were paired as a romantic couple, in Bajirao Mastani they played husband and wife, while in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do they played siblings. Priyanka had also done a special dance number in Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Priyanka has had a busy year despite the pandemic. Two of her films, The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, released on Netflix. She utilised her time at home during the pandemic to write her memoir, which she is promoting now. Since late last year, she has been based in London, shooting for her next Text For You, and then the Amazon series Citadel.

Ranveer, meanwhile, was all set to see his film 83 release last April when the pandemic struck.