Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'

After Nick Jonas expressed interest in a contest launched by Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani actor has shared a glimpse of a special gift for the 'jiju'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Ranveer Singh continues to share a warm bond with 'jiju' Nick Jonas, husband of his Gunday co-star, Priyanka Chopra. He has shared a picture of a special Nutella jar with Nick's face and name printed on it.

Sharing a picture of himself posing with the jar, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Khaas apne jiju ke liye! @nickjonas. Special consignment coming your way..."

Reacting recently to a video about a contest shared by Ranveer, Nick had commented, “So what are the prizes?!” He had further written, “I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.”

Ranveer recently commented on Nick's workout video, writing, "Oho! Jiju! Dolle-Sholle," with a bicep emoji.

Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do, and couples in 2014's Gunday and the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka had also performed a special dance number, titled Ram Chahe Leela, in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Ranveer will now be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. The film was scheduled to release last year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in post production. He is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and will also be seen in a pivotal role in the filmmaker's Sooryavanshi.

