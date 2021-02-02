IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nick Jonas fanboys over Ranveer Singh, wants to win a customised Nutella jar with his face on it
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
bollywood

Nick Jonas fanboys over Ranveer Singh, wants to win a customised Nutella jar with his face on it

Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post and hoped to win a customised Nutella jar with Ranveer's face on it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST

‘National jiju’ Nick Jonas, seems to be a huge fan of Ranveer Singh. As Ranveer partnered with Nutella for a giveaway where winners will get customised jars, Nick took to the comments section to express his excitement.

“So what are the prizes?!” Nick asked. In his follow-up comment, he wrote, “I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.” The video shared by Ranveer showed him with customised Nutella jars with his name and photo on them.

Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singhs Instagram post.
Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singhs Instagram post.


Diana Penty also sent in her entry. “Yummmmmmm!!! I love Nutella because... it’ll fix anything,” she commented on Ranveer’s post. “Omgggg @ranveersingh n Nutella ... this is what heaven looks like,” Amruta Khanvilkar wrote.

Meanwhile, fans sent Ranveer love as well. “My Nutella boy, I love you more than I love Nutella,” one wrote. “You are my sunshine, Chocolate boy,” another commented. “Uffff that precious Smile,” a third wrote.

Nick is married to actor Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone has also attended Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2018.

Last year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Deepika had shared a picture of herself sneakily licking a spoonful of Nutella from his jar. The customised jar had ‘Khilji’ written on it, after his character in Padmaavat.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar, calls herself ‘lioness’ among ‘pack of jackals’

Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. He plays former captain Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will be seen as his wife, Romi. The film, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reportedly hit the theatres soon.

Ranveer will also be seen in a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao. His other films in the pipeline include Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick jonas ranveer singh

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra hopes to play diverse characters in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra hopes to play diverse characters in Hollywood.
bollywood

Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST
After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has also shared a version of the viral Bernie Sanders meme on Instagram. Deepika even asked her fans to give a suitable caption to the photo.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look picture from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. It is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
bollywood

Nick fanboys over Ranveer, wants to win a Nutella jar with his face on it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post and hoped to win a customised Nutella jar with Ranveer's face on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
bollywood

Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:42 AM IST
After a Mumbai court summoned Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar, she compared herself to a 'lioness' among a 'pack of jackals'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Diana in stylish matching outfits. In the caption of her Instagram post, she made a reference to her latest release, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
bollywood

When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, who is also known in India as Anushka Sharma's lookalike, has reacted to the actor sharing the first photo of her daughter, Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in web film Tribhanga.
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in web film Tribhanga.
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Actor Mithila Palkar says it is the most exciting phase in the industry as everyone is on the same playground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
bollywood

Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Model-actor Muzamil Ibrahim says we all have the goodness within us and urges everyone to explore that more and do as much as possible for our country, stay united in love and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
bollywood

Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
bollywood

Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:16 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared a funny Instagram post about the struggles of fitting into a dress, after a meal. See her 'before and after' pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a stunning new photo on Instagram, marking the beginning of February. Here's how her fans and husband Ranveer Singh have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna, and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh, sent love to their baby girl Vamika, on Instagram. Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP