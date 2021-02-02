Nick Jonas fanboys over Ranveer Singh, wants to win a customised Nutella jar with his face on it

‘National jiju’ Nick Jonas, seems to be a huge fan of Ranveer Singh. As Ranveer partnered with Nutella for a giveaway where winners will get customised jars, Nick took to the comments section to express his excitement.

“So what are the prizes?!” Nick asked. In his follow-up comment, he wrote, “I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.” The video shared by Ranveer showed him with customised Nutella jars with his name and photo on them.

Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singhs Instagram post.





Diana Penty also sent in her entry. “Yummmmmmm!!! I love Nutella because... it’ll fix anything,” she commented on Ranveer’s post. “Omgggg @ranveersingh n Nutella ... this is what heaven looks like,” Amruta Khanvilkar wrote.

Meanwhile, fans sent Ranveer love as well. “My Nutella boy, I love you more than I love Nutella,” one wrote. “You are my sunshine, Chocolate boy,” another commented. “Uffff that precious Smile,” a third wrote.

Nick is married to actor Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone has also attended Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2018.

Last year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Deepika had shared a picture of herself sneakily licking a spoonful of Nutella from his jar. The customised jar had ‘Khilji’ written on it, after his character in Padmaavat.

Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. He plays former captain Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will be seen as his wife, Romi. The film, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reportedly hit the theatres soon.

Ranveer will also be seen in a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao. His other films in the pipeline include Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Takht.

