HTLS 2020: Nick Jonas’ father told him to stay humble even in success, calls him ‘exceptional man with a wealth of knowledge’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:04 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas shared some unique pearls of wisdom at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. In a virtual chat, they revealed the advice they had for young persons, looking to be leaders in their arenas.

Nick spoke about his father, Kevin Jonas Sr. and how he has always taught him to be humble. “I am really fortunate to have an amazing leader in my life. My father is an exceptional man with a wealth of knowledge. One of the things he always said was to walk with humility even in leadership. To that effect, his quote was ‘Live like you are at the bottom, even if you are at the top.’ Not to say that at any point in my life did I feel like I was at the top, but knowing that I have a responsibility in some ways to walk with humility in success and in times that things don’t go well, I think is solely from his influence in my life and leadership. To sum that up, it is just to live as humbly as you can because those same people who are there on the rise could be there on the fall and it’s good to have friends,” he said.

Priyanka also shared what she thought was the most important quality in a leader. “I was thrown into the deep end. I didn’t know the technique of anything. I come from a family of physicians. The one thing I learnt was to be a student of life, we can’t know everything. There is never going to be a situation, if you want to achieve a trajectory which is upwards, where you will always be prepared for anything you have to do. You will never be a 100% prepared. You just have to keep you eyes and ears open and learn and listen instead of talk,” she said.

During their conversation, Nick and Priyanka also spoke about their work and all their recent projects. The couple were here last time in March for Holi but had to go back to the US when the coronavirus pandemic became severe. “I am just really counting on this pandemic to be over. 2021 kickstarting normal so that we can actually travel,” Priyanka said about her plans. “Obviously, India is my home but Nick has a major love for the country and we really wanted to come in. So hopefully, as soon as all of this is done and the world is back to normal, we will be back in Mumbai,” she added.