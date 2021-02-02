Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar, calls herself ‘lioness’ among ‘pack of jackals’
Kangana Ranaut reacted as a Mumbai court issued summons to her on Monday for a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. Sharing a news article about it on Twitter, she suggested that she is a ‘lioness’ among a ‘pack of jackals’.
“Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni... mazaa aayega (A pack of jackals and a lioness… this will be fun),” she wrote on Twitter.
Last December, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Javed’s defamation complaint against Kangana before the court.
The police on Monday submitted their report to the court, stating that offences alleged by the complainant (Javed) against Kangana are made out for further investigation. Magistrate RR Khan, after perusing the report, issued summons to Kangana.
In his complaint, Javed accused Kangana of making ‘baseless comments’ about him being part of a ‘coterie’ in Bollywood, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. He claimed that her statements caused damage to his reputation.
Also see | Priyanka Chopra twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'
Kangana has been alleging the existence of a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood that has been targeting her professionally and personally. She has claimed that Sushant was a victim of the same syndicate and was ‘murdered’ by them.
Last month, on Sushant’s birth anniversary, Kangana said that powerful people of Bollywood had 'tortured' him. She regretted assuming he was ‘strong enough’ to take on them on his own and not coming out in his support when he was alive.
“Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay,” she wrote on Twitter.
(With inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox