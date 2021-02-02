IND USA
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Diana in stylish matching outfits. In the caption of her Instagram post, she made a reference to her latest release, The White Tiger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and her pet pooch, Diana, amped up the style in her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture of them wearing matching white outfits with a tiger print. “A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger,” she wrote in the caption, making a reference to her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger.

While Priyanka wore a high-neck long-sleeved midi dress with tiger print on it, Diana’s bandana and leash had the bold pattern. The two looked red carpet ready.

“U hottie,” Preity Zinta commented with heart and fire emojis. “Yaaasss,” Anusha Dandekar wrote. Fans also showed their love. “Trendsetters,” one commented. “@priyankachopra - you look fabulous like always,” another wrote. “Well this is absolutely everything my Monday needed!” a third commented.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas own three dogs - chihuahua Diana, German shepherd Gino and ‘a Husky Australian Shepherd mix’ Panda.


Recently, during an appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Priyanka revealed that her most ‘obnoxious’ clothing purchase was not for herself but for Diana. “What's the most ridiculous piece of clothing that you've purchased for your Instagram-famous dog, Diana?” host Sean Evans asked her, to which she replied, “Her first Moncler jacket was definitely an obnoxious purchase.”

Priyanka, who is currently stationed in London, began work on her upcoming project, Citadel, last week. Directed by Raj and DK, the Amazon spy series is produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Also read | When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her memoir, Unfinished, later this week. The book, which will release on February 9, marks her debut as an author. It chronicles her childhood, facing racism in an American high school, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Talking to Film Companion, Priyanka said that Unfinished only includes things that matter to her in the present. “I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale," she said.

priyanka chopra

