Priyanka Chopra on facing racist bullying in US high school: ‘It affected my confidence, I felt exposed’

Today, Priyanka Chopra has shifted base to the US and successfully straddles Hollywood and Bollywood. However, her first experience in the US was anything but pleasant. She faced racist bullying when she attended an American high school, which shook up her confidence.

Priyanka talked about being picked on for her ethnicity when she went to school in Newton, Massachusetts. She feels that the children who targeted her did not even understand why they were doing so.

Speaking to Marie-Claire, Priyanka said that it is ‘so difficult’ for her to be reminded of all the racism that she has faced. “In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why. I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure,” she said.

“Bullying happens to kids and adults. It happens with positions of power, and we’ve all seen that abused in multiple ways,” she added.

Priyanka said that while she is able to make sense of the torment now, she was shaken up by it back then. “It affected me adversely. It affected my confidence; it affected who I wanted to be. I felt exposed, when your skin is raw,” she said.

Priyanka, who is currently stationed in London, began work on her upcoming project, Citadel, on Monday. Directed by Raj and DK, the Amazon spy series is produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been promoting her upcoming memoir, Unfinished, which marks her debut as an author. The book, which will release on February 9, chronicles her childhood, facing racism in an American high school, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

