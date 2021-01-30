Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that the 'love, faith and admiration' of her fans is all she has in life. On Saturday, she took to Twitter to share a music video by singer Akash Jaiswal, in which he sings high praises of her, calling her a lioness and a woman who fears no one.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Just saw this from a fan, the love, faith and your admiration is all I have." The video, which was uploaded on YouTube in September last year, begins with a note dedicated to her. "Dear Kangana, we salute you for showing the courage to bring justice for our beloved Sushant. Lead the fight. We all SSRians are with you," it read.

Just saw this from a fan, the love, faith and your admiration is all I have ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilLNvHs2He — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2021





The video features Jaiswal singing about how the world made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput cry and how the evildoers will pay for it. He then moves on to Kangana, calling her a 'sherni' who roars and spares no one. Clips from Kangana's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi play through the video.

"Uske jaisa koi nahi, na waisa koi ho payega. Padmashree nawaza hai, Padma Bhushan bhi mil jaega (There is no one like her, nor there ever will be. She was awarded the Padmashree and will get the Padma Bhushan too)," Jaiswal sings in the video.

Kangana was among the most vocal celebrities on social media while the noise around Sushant Singh Rajput death was at its peak last year. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 and Kangana had said in multiple TV interviews that he was murdered by what she called the 'movie mafia'.

Kangana blamed powerful film producers and big banners for shunning out Sushant from the film industry and demanded a CBI investigation into his death. Recently on his birth anniversary, Kangana said that she regretted not being there for him when he needed help. “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

