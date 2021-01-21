IND USA
Home / India News / 'Regret not being there for you': Kangana Ranaut remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
india news

'Regret not being there for you': Kangana Ranaut remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST

On late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday on Thursday, Kangana Ranaut attacked big shots of the Mumbai based film industry accusing them of trying to “ban” the former, who died by suicide in last year, and alleged that “they collectively killed him.”

In a series of tweets, Ranaut, who has been taking potshots at the Bollywood industry, said that she regretted not being there for Rajput when he needed help. “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Taking a swipe at nepotism in the film industry and how attempts were made to bring down Rajput, Ranaut tweeted, “Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and seeked help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop.”

As there were reports of Rajput being in depression before his death on June 14 last year, Ranaut took a dig at director-producer Mahesh Bhatt, whose daughter Shaheen also fought the battle with depression. Her tweet also accused YashRaj films and Karan Johar of trying put the late actor out of business.

“Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

This is not the first time that Ranaut has made these allegations. She had also targeted the Maharashtra government over the handling of Rajput’s death case by the Mumbai Police.

A related case of alleged drug racket in Bollywood also surfaced during the investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the actor’s death. The NCB also made dozens of arrests in the case.

