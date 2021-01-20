IND USA
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
Risked life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut as she backtracks on tweet about leaked chats

  • Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut backtracked on a tweet in which she claimed that she is too dignified to read anyone’s leaked messages or emails. When a Twitter user reminded her of her tweets regarding Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty’s leaked WhatsApp messages, Kangana claimed that she was exposing the ‘murder’ of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking a dig at leaked pictures of Kangana riding a mechanical horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the Twitter user wrote in Hindi, “Who was the one to gossip about Sushant’s internal family matter? You. Who was the one to openly gossip about Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats on Twitter? You. Who was the one to gossip about the chats of Rhea and her family? You. Where were your loftiness and moral values then? Did they sit on a mechanical horse and leave?”

Kangana Ranaut was reminded of her comments about Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked chats.
“I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket. Even in this, you saw cheap gossip and not a great gesture. Hrithik gossiped about my sex life with Arnab. Was that a matter of national security, madam?” Kangana shot back.

Kangana Ranaut claimed that Hrithik Roshan 'gossiped' about her sex life.
Earlier, the Twitter user questioned Kangana’s silence over news anchor Arnab Goswami’s alleged leaked WhatsApp messages.

Kangana said that ‘high-level people do not talk about petty things’ but she would indulge the Twitter user. “Arnab ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?” she wrote in Hindi.

“Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails,” a follow-up tweet read.

Kangana then claimed the moral high ground and said, “Till date, I have never dared to see anyone’s leaked private chats, letters, mails, pictures and videos, no matter whose it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand.”

