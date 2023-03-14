Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's not shifting to Hollywood remark: 'I am not arrogant'

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently opined about Shah Rukh Khan's comment about not moving to Hollywood. Priyanka, who is seen dabbling in both East and West projects, responded to the same and asserted that she doesn't need validation as her ego isn't bigger than her work. Priyanka and Shah Rukh have starred together in films like Don and Don 2. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she cried to Nick Jonas after she was body shamed

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in 2002 and it has been almost eight years since she moved to Hollywood. She gained recognition in the West after starring in the TV series Quantico. In the film front, she debuted alongside Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch in 2017 and rose to fame. She will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel.

During the promotion of the series, Priyanka was asked about Shah Rukh Khan's recent comment on why he doesn't want to be in a Hollywood flick. A reporter a at the SXSW festival asked Priyanka, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.'” In answer, Indian Express quoted the Citadel actor saying, "Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

Priyanka went on to say that her ego isn't bigger than the job. “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted,” she added. She thinks she had built a legacy for herself and it's her hard work that takes the credit. She asserted about not spending her time on anything else but just “botched the bullets and just focussed” at her job.

Priyanka recently hosted a pre-Oscars party for South Asian Excellence in Los Angeles. Besides Citadel, she also has the film Love Again in the pipeline this year. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next film as director, Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

