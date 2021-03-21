Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated on sets: 'I was so scared'
Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated on sets: 'I was so scared'

Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey on her award-winning talk show Super Soul. The actor, who appeared on the show just days after her friend Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about her life as a royal, opened up about various incidents including the one where a director mistreated her.

The international actor, married to Nick Jonas, had her share of struggle in India before she became a huge star and signed several projects in the US. Priyanka revealed that during her initial days in the industry, she was asked to deliver a dance performance which made her uncomfortable.

The actor revealed that she regrets not confronting the director for the incident. “I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said, speaking about her upbringing. However, she couldn't call out the director and she still regrets it. "I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," she said. Priyanka eventually quit the movie.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Harman Baweja's Love Story 2050, was replaced by Priyanka Chopra after starting work

In the interview, Priyanka spoke about her life before and after winning the 2000 Miss World title, her initial thoughts of dating Nick Jonas and her favourite moment from the elaborate three-day wedding affair which took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.

Priyanka, on the work front, has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and is currently in the UK filming for her upcoming project Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden.

