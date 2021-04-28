Priyanka Chopra replies to Twitter user who asked her to ‘shift focus’ from Covid-19 vaccines to oxygen

As India battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka Chopra has been using her social media reach to seek vaccines for the country. A Twitter user drew her attention to the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, and asked her to ‘shift (her) focus’.

“More than Vaccines, people need Oxygen/beds/ventilator/oxygen concentrators AT PRESENT. India can manufacture enough vaccines provided unhindered supply of raw material. You need to shift your focus at present requirements,” the Twitter user wrote.

Priyanka replied, “Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines.”

On Wednesday, Priyanka tweeted about the ‘devastating’ spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. “We see the steep and alarming spike in cases, and none of us have seen anything like it, even in this pandemic. I’m thankful that in the past few days the US and other countries have answered the call of India to send urgent medical assistance and lift measures preventing Indian vaccine producers from accessing the materials they need to make doses. I was also relieved to hear that the US will share up to 60 million AstraZeneca doses with countries in need. This is a crucial step,” she wrote.

Priyanka, earlier this week, sought vaccines for India and said that the US ordered surplus vaccines, beyond what is required. “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she wrote.

Currently, Priyanka is in London, shooting for the Amazon series Citadel. She plays a spy in the show.