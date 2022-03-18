Priyanka Chopra returns home to celebrate first Holi with daughter in LA after her 'whirlwind trip to Rome'. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after her recent trip to Rome, Italy, just ahead of Holi. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared several pictures as she flew back 'home' to celebrate her first Holi with her newborn daughter. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra acts goofy in front of the camera as she enjoys dinner with friends in Rome. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie as she sat in her car enjoying the sun. The actor was dressed in a blue and white outfit and tied her hair up in a bun. She accessorised with several chains around her neck and earrings. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hi Home!"

The actor also shared a selfie as she posed with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. In the photo, Priyanka winked and made a face as she stood next to JC Babin. She opted for a black outfit and tied her hair up.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another photo, she posed with the team members from her business meet as they sat at a dinner table. Priyanka pointed at a plate of food in front of her. She captioned the post, "Whirlwind trip to Rome with some of my favorite people (red heart emoji)." She also tagged the people featuring with her in the picture.

Earlier, businessman James G Boulter shared the same picture on his Instagram feed and wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people.”

JC Babin, too, had shared a photo with Priyanka saying, “Lovely evening in Roma with long time friend (since 2005!) and @bulgari global ambassador @priyankachopra. So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks, Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! #starsinbvlgari.” Reacting to his post, Priyanka commented, “Always so fun with you JCB.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, fans saw Priyanka last in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has wrapped up filming for the thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy Text For You. She will feature opposite Sam Hueghan in Text For You. Priyanka also has Kevin Sullivan's action film Ending Things with Anthony Mackie in the pipeline. She will be seen in Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON