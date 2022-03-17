Priyanka Chopra acts goofy in front of the camera as she enjoys dinner with friends in Rome. See pic

Priyanka Chopra recently flew to Rome for a business meet. She had shared a picture of her in a black dress and jewellery on her Instagram Stories. Now a picture of her posing with a few people while gorging on some scrumptious food in Rome has surfaced online. She is seen pointing at a dish along with all others while getting goofy in front of the camera. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares new pic from Arizona as she poses with her friend: 'Just doing what we do'. See post

A businman named James G Boulter shared the candid picture with Priyanka on Instagram and wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people.”

Earlier, JC Babin had shared a picture with Priyanka on his Instagram page and written, “Lovely evening in Roma with long time friend (since 2005!) and @bulgari global ambassador @priyankachopra. So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! #starsinbvlgari.” Priyanka had reacted to his post, saying, “Always so fun with you JCB.”

Priyanka seems to have left Los Angeles after a long time. She and husband Nick Jonas had taken a break for some time after welcoming their first child in January. Since then, she has been sharing pictures of how she has been chilling at home.

Priyanka has an interesting lineup of films and shows at present. She has recently signed an upcoming action film titled Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame. According to Deadline, the movie will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the Amazon limited series Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

