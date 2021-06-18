Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra reveals her 'summer tattoo', dedicates new ink to her pet dogs. See pic
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals her 'summer tattoo', dedicates new ink to her pet dogs. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has revealed she's got a new tattoo. The actor took to Instagram Stories and revealed she's got three paws inked on her ankle.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has revealed she's got a new tattoo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has got a new tattoo and she revealed it on her Instagram. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video clip in which she gave a close look at her new ink.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra was seen flaunting her freshly done toenails and three paws tattooed just above her right ankle. The three paws possibly denote her three pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, all of whom she shares with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka shared the new video with the caption, "Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet."

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new tattoo.

Priyanka had last got a tattoo in 2012, honouring her father Dr Ashok Chopra. She inked the words 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting just a year before he died after battling cancer. The actor has opened up about her first tattoo on numerous occasions, including her recently released memoir, Unfinished. In the book, she remembered getting her famous tattoo in Ibiza, Spain.

As for her dogs, Priyanka has had Diana before she met Nick. After her marriage to the international singer, the couple welcomed their dog Gino, which Priyanka gifted Nick on their first wedding anniversary. They adopted Panda, a husky-Australian shepherd rescue, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While each of the dogs has their individual Instagram accounts, Priyanka often posts pictures of the pets on her Instagram account as well. Last weekend, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen soaking up the sun with the dogs lazying around beside her. The actor is currently in the United Kingdom and the dogs are with her while Nick is busy in the United States.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra joins Victoria's Secret as lingerie brand ditches Angels for women empowerment

Priyanka has been stationed in London for a few months now. The actor was in the country earlier this year to wrap up filming of her movie Text For You. The actor then dived into the making of her upcoming series Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers, Priyanka stars alongside Richard Madden in the project.

