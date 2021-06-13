Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra embraces London summer by soaking up the sun with her dogs, see pic
Priyanka Chopra shares a new picture from London.
Priyanka Chopra shares a new picture from London.
Priyanka Chopra embraces London summer by soaking up the sun with her dogs, see pic

  • Priyanka Chopra is currently in London where she's completing her work commitments. The actor has shared a new pictures from her stay on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending her Sunday with her pet dogs, Gino, Panda and Diana. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a happy picture of the family's time together.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, the United Kingdom, where she's shooting her upcoming show Citadel. The international project is backed by Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers and also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden.

In the picture, Priyanka was seen laying on the green grass while her dogs surround her. Diana was seen resting on Priyanka while Gino and Panda were seen resting beside her. She was seen wearing a green ensemble, appearing to be a night suit, while she soaked up the sun with her dogs. Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays are for puppy puddles."

Priyanka Chopra shares a new picture with her dogs.
Priyanka Chopra shares a new picture with her dogs.

Priyanka has been in London for most parts of the year. The actor kicked off the year by wrapping the filming of her upcoming movie Text For You. Soon after, she dived into the making of Citadel. In between these projects, Priyanka was seen in the Netflix movie The White Tiger, released a memoir titled Unfinished and launched a restaurant in New York called Sona.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

The actor also made headlines over the summer after she and her husband, singer Nick Jonas came together to raise funds for India as the country grappled with a severe second wave of the pandemic. In April, she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia and urged fans to donate. "Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the fundraiser.

Recently, Priyanka had also travelled to Los Angeles, to accompany Nick at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas citadel + 1 more

