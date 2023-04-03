Priyanka Chopra reveals why she talked about being concerned in Bollywood years later: 'Forgave, moved on a long time'

Priyanka Chopra touched upon her recent revelations, including being pushed to corners in Bollywood, during a podcast. While many lauded Priyanka for coming out stronger from the past, a few also raised questions about her silence over the years. When asked why she brought it up after years during a press conference, Priyanka said it was easier for her to talk about it as she has moved on and made peace with the matter. Also read: Gauri Khan spotted vibing to Priyanka Chopra's performance at NMACC gala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas during a press conference for her upcoming television series Citadel, in Mumbai, on Monday. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)

In a new episode of Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was driven out of Bollywood as she was tired of politics and had beef with some people, without taking any names. In the same podcast, she also talked about being in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ which is when she met her now husband Nick Jonas.

When asked about why she decided to speak up now about the past, Priyanka Chopra said, “I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life.”

“I think now where I am… I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space,” she added. Priyanka was promoting her upcoming web series Citadel with Richard Madden in Mumbai.

She is currently in India with Nick. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is also with them for the first time in India. The couple recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai, for two consecutive days.

Priyanka is likely to stay back in Mumbai, owing to her cousin Parineeti Chopra's upcoming engagement. Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha will be making their relationship official with an engagement ceremony. It will be held in Delhi in the first week of April.

