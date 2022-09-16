Priyanka Chopra’s BFF shares an unseen picture with Malti Marie on Nick Jonas’ birthday, calls singer 'jiju'

Singer, actor Nick Jonas turned 30 on September 16. To this, Priyanka Chopra’s close friend Tamanna Dutt took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with the couple and their newborn daughter Marie Malti Chopra Jonas. She added a small note to it as well. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas fly off to mystery destination for his birthday

In the picture, Priyanka, Nick and Tamanna are seen out and about in an unknown location, surrounded by greenery and a lake. All of them appear in their casual looks while the highlight of the photo is Malti in a yellow onesie, held by Priyanka. All of them candidly looked at the little one while the face of the actor’s baby girl is concealed with an emoticon.

Sharing the throwback picture, Priyanka’s best friend affectionately called Nick Jonas ‘jiju (brother-in-law). “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys,” with heart emoji. Tamanna was with the couple during Priyanka’s birthday celebration in the US.

Tamanna Dutt's Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are seemingly celebrating his special day in private. They appear to have something big planned for Nick’s 30th birthday. In a video shared by Nick, both of them were seen boarding a private jet. Priyanka also posted a photo on her Instagram account as well.

While neither of them has yet revealed a hint about their destination, it’s still not known if their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is also with them. The brief video clip also featured a quick glimpse of the plane decorated with a banner which read ‘Happy Birthday.’ “Here we go… #30,” Nick added to the caption and teased the fans.

This will be Nick’s first birthday with Marie, after embracing fatherhood. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for seven months. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child--daughter Malti Marie--via surrogacy. They have not yet revealed the face of their child to the public.

