Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas fly off to mystery destination for his birthday

Nick Jonas turns 30 on Friday, September 16, and it seems Priyanka Chopra has something big planned for the singer’s birthday. In a new video posted by Nick to social media on the eve of his birthday, the two can be seen boarding a private jet. Priyanka also shared a picture on her handle ahead of the celebrations. Neither, however, revealed their destination, sparking some speculation among fans. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Parineeti Chopra and Malti Marie

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Nick Jonas posted a video from an airstrip. He can be seen approaching an aircraft with the camera focused on him. As he reaches the plane, he moves the camera away from him revealing it’s a private jet. We also get a glimpse of Priyanka sitting inside, talking on the phone. The brief glimpse also shows that the plane is decked up for celebrations with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner hanging as well. Nick then moved the camera back to himself, making a face. He captioned the post, “Here we go… #30.”

Earlier, Priyanka had posted a picture on her Instagram Stories about Nick’s birthday celebrations. The picture included a drink in a glass with some ice along with a customised plaque that read ‘NJ 30’, signifying Nick’s 30th. “Ok it’s that time,” wrote Priyanka alongside the picture, tagging Nick in it.

Priyanka Chopra's post for Nick Jonas ahead of his birthday.

Fans began speculating on Nick’s picture as to what their destination could be. “I really want to know what she has planned for him. It seems big,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Looks like the Jonases are going to party hard.” It does seem some big celebrations with friends and family are planned. Priyanka’s friend and socialite Natasha Poonawalla commented on the post, “Sad to have missed it. Happy birthday Nick.”

Nick and Priyanka married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after dating for seven months. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child--daughter Malti Marie--via surrogacy.

