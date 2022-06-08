Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari event looks stump Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra: 'So stunning Mimi di'

On Wednesday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures of herself from jewellery brand Bulgari's Paris event. Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta adored Priyanka's look and shared it on her Instagram Stories. Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra also reacted to her photos. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her late grandmother reading news article about her, remembers her on her birthday

Sharing a bunch of her photos from the event, Priyanka wrote, “It’s never just black and white.” In the pictures, Priyanka is seen wearing an outfit by London-based designer Robert Wun. Masaba shared Priyanka's pictures on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Obsessed.” Parineeti Chopra commented “Soo stunning Mimi di.” Actor Uday Chopra dropped a ‘raising hands’ emoji.

Priyanka recently attended Bulgari's High Jewelry Gala, where the fine jewellery brand's new Eden The Garden of Wonders collection was unveiled in a fashion show format. She was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for the jewellery brand, the other three being Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Zendaya and K-Pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra bonds with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa in Paris, fans say 'are we dreaming'. See pics

Several Priyanka fans reacted to her ‘black and white’ look on Twitter. One fan shared pictures of Priyanka and tweeted, “Priyanka Chopra in backless! That's it. That's the tweet. #Bulgari.” Another one shared a collage of Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Wilde from the event and wrote, “Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Wilde were at the same Bulgari event in Paris someone show me a video or photo of them meeting and talking to each other."

Earlier this year, Priyanka welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with her husband Nick Jonas. She was last seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will be next seen in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me, and the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON