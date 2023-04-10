Priyanka Chopra's statement on Bollywood was truth everyone is aware of, tweets filmmaker Onir; talks about star kids

Filmmaker Onir has said that Priyanka Chopra's recent statements on the functioning of Bollywood, is a truth that everyone is aware of. He added that discussions around it surface once in a while, but soon the world goes back to the previous ways. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares fun pics from Malti's first Easter celebration)

Onir talks about Priyanka Chopra's recent statements on being cornered in Bollywood.

Sharing a response to a recent article on Priyanka's statements, Onir said in a series of tweets on Monday, "A truth everyone is aware… once in a while the discourse surfaces and then the world goes back to the same practices and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful get cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become 'viable'."

In an interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said that some people pushed her into a corner, and it eventually led to her exit from Bollywood. Without taking names, she talked about being .

Priyanka said she was looking for a way out of Bollywood at the time when she was approached for pursuing a career in music in the US. was also looking for a way out of Bollywood. Priyanka added that she was “being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Later, she said she spoke about it only now, as she has now made peace with her past. Speaking at the launch of her Prime Video series Citadel, the actor added that she moved on a long time back, and her confidence now allows her to speak about it.

