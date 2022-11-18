Priyanka Chopra says 'actors do nothing': They get dressed by somebody, work on script written by someone else...

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to launch her haircare brand in the country. During an interview, Priyanka said that people give too much credit to the actors, and said their role in a movie is ‘very limited’. She also said she learnt to be the ‘best actor’ by working with the ‘best filmmakers’. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares her cutest pic ever with Nick Jonas and Malti upon LA return. See here

Priyanka has been spotted attending singer-husband Nick Jonas' concerts in the US in recent days, since she returned to Los Angeles after her week-long solo India trip. During her time in the country, Priyanka had opened up about what she thinks is the role of an actor in a film, and how it was an amalgam of what the writers, directors, choreographers, makeup artists, stylists and others were doing.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Priyanka Chopra said that she was able to take chances after working with the biggest names in the world. “This doesn't have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States (US). Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don't. I've always said this. Actors do nothing… Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role,” the actor said.

Priyanka continued, “We say out somebody else's words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else's voice. We're dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She will next be seen in her first ever web series, Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

