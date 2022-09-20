Priyanka Chopra says 'all is not well with our world' at UN General Assembly

Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about how 'all is not well with our world' during her speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also shared several videos and photos from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at the UNGA. In one of the pictures, Priyanka posed with Vanessa Nakate. Priyanka also smiled as she posed with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman, Somaya Faruqi and Judith Hill in another picture. She also shared a brief clip of Amanda speaking at the event. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra addresses UNGA, poses with Malala Yousafzai Amanda Gorman)

In a clip, Priyanka said, "We meet today at a critical point at our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world."

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause. At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today."

"The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten," she added.

“We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential. And as the incredible Amanda Gorman said, 'I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great'. Here are some highlights from today," she concluded. Reacting to the post, Amanda wrote, "Loved seeing you." Priyanka became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be a part of the series Citadel along with Richard Madden. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan. She will also star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

