Priyanka Chopra addresses UN General Assembly, poses with Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman at event

Priyanka Chopra advocated for children's rights as she addressed a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The actor arrived in the city on Monday to attend the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA as the United Nations begins the UN High-Level Week. At the event, Priyanka also posed for pictures with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she listens to Ukrainian refugees

Priyanka became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and has been associated with the organisation for almost a decade and a half. She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video from her car on the streets of New York, and said she is heading to the United Nations headquarters to talk about children's rights.

The actor shared several other clips from the conference, as well as a picture that showed her with Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women." The feeling was mutual as Amanda also shared a pic with Priyanka on her Instagram account, and wrote, "Love you." Priyanka said in response, "Back at you," adding a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra shares a pic with Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman.

Priyanka also shared clips of Amanda reading a poem in her address at the conference, and said, "The power in your words. Chills." She posted a clip of her address as well, and wrote, "It's a privilege to speak today at the UN Secretary Generals Antonio Guterres #sdgmoment."

In her address at UNGA, Priyanka said, "As Miss Melinda Gates just said so eloquently 'women don't need empowerment, they need power. Fighting for the rights of freedom of children, young people especially girls, and ensuring their access to transformative power of education are the heart of my work as a @UNICEF goodwill ambassador."

She added, "I grew up in India, where access to education is a challenge for a lot of girls, as it is in many other parts of the world, where children desperately want to learn, but are challenged to do so. I strongly believe that education is just the cornerstone of equality, social justice, social change, and democracy."

Priyanka will next be seen in her debut web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has Hollywood films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

