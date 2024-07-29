Priyanka Chopra says ‘are you serious?’ on learning 8-month-old koala in Australia is named after her. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has been touring Australia in the time she's getting from filming her next Hollywood movie, The Bluff, in the country. She recently visited the homestead Paradise Country at Gold Coast and discovered that there's a baby koala named after her. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's post about feeling low gets fans concerned for her, Nick Jonas 'subtly' shows support) Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with a koala named after her

Priyanka's wildlife tour

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Monday morning and shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her feed. In the first video, she's accompanied by friends as they're shown a tiny 8-month baby koala. The official then discloses that the koala's name is Priyanka, inspired by the actor herself. Priyanka says, “Are you serious?”, thanks the official, and poses with the koala for a picture. She also shared the picture, pointing at the koala named after her.

Priyanka wore a dark grey t-shirt, light grey slackers, and a grey jacket, completing the look with a black cap, her hair tied behind her head, and dark sunglasses. Priyanka also shared a video of a meerkat standing on her head as she laughs and poses. She also pointed and laughed at the sight of a meerkat standing on her friend's head. She also shared pictures and videos of a kangaroo, a Tasmanian devil, and with a dingo.

Priyanka captioned the post, “A 8 month old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo’s! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.” Her singer-actor-husband Nick Jonas commented, “You’re cute. (Heart eyes emoji).”

Priyanka on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.