Priyanka Chopra's post about feeling low gets fans concerned for her, Nick Jonas 'subtly' shows support

Priyanka Chopra is feeling not her best after weeks of hectic shoot schedule in Australia for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself, looking fatigued after work. Her fans are sending her messages of support. Priyanka Chopra has had a busy bunch of few weeks lately.

Priyanka feeling exhausted with shoot?

The video shows Priyanka in a car with her hair damp, as if she just stepped out of the shower. She filmed a video of herself, looking tired and rubbing her face but always keeping a soft smile intact. She wrote with the video, “Just feeling it today #staymotivated.”

Fans of the actor were concerned about her after watching the video. “She works so much. Girl needs a break after this movie shoot. I hope she can take some time before Citadel starts,” wrote another. “You’re strong keep it up,” commented another. A fan also wrote, “Hang in there. One step at a time, one day at a time…”

Fans and Nick's support for PC

Offering words off support, a fan wrote, "May you feel the love of all those who love you, Priyanka. For what it’s worth when I feel like you seem to be feeling I love going home and curling up in bed and having a really big cry, we don’t always have to be strong. On a happy note - I saw your husband Nicks’ movie last night ‘The Good Half’ Very charming, I live in Cleveland so that was really fun, A sweet charming film. I think Nick did a very good job. I'm sure you are very proud of Nick. Take care, my very favourite actress in the entire world…”

Even Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas seemed to subtly show his support. He shared a random throwback picture of the two of them from a photoshoot and simply wrote, “Damn.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Her daughter Malti Marie is also with her in Australia.