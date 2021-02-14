Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that one quality of husband Nick Jonas that made him the perfect partner for her is how 'self-assured' he is. Speaking during an interview, she talked about how he, just like her late father Dr Ashok Chopra, feels happy to see her succeed in life.

Priyanka released her memoir, titled Unfinished, last week. In the book, she has written all about her childhood in India, attending school in the US and embarking on a long journey into the world of showbiz.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show to promote her book, Priyanka was asked by the host about Nick. Jess asked her why she thought Nick would be the right father to her children someday. "I don't know if I was looking for the father of my children when I met Nick. I just met a guy that really surprised me. Nick is very self-assured as a man and that's not a very common trait with men. He knows what he wants. He has integrity. He is my greatest cheerleader. He enjoys it so much when I succeed. My father was like that to me," she said.

Priyanka also spoke about how Nick gives equal importance to her career. "When I met Nick right in the beginning, he sent me back to work. I was trying to get a meeting cancelled so I could hang out with him. He said 'I am never going to tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you have worked to get here. So that is going to be your choice. I am going to entertain our friends. Come back to us whenever you are done.' And I was like.... what? Here was a guy who is not telling me that he comes first and my career doesn't. It was just amazing. I knew that was my guy," she added.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 in Jodhpur. The couple have a home in Los Angeles but Priyanka is currently in London to shoot for her Amazon spy series Citadel.