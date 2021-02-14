Anushka Sharma shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat Kohli: ‘My valentine every day forever and beyond’
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic picture for cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day, along with a message. While Anushka is with their newborn daughter in Mumbai, Virat is currently in Chennai for the second test match against England.
Sharing the 'posed' picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond."
The picture shows Virat in a black tee, standing with his arms on Anushka's waist, who is in a white dress. The setting sun and the sea can be seen in the background.
The post received more than 190000 likes and over 2000 comments within a few minutes. A fan called them "my favourite jodi" while another termed them "beautiful couple" in the comments section.
Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 this year. Anushka shared the first picture of the three of them together earlier this month to reveal the name of the newborn, Vamika. She wrote in caption, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."
Also read: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration: 'Love is in the air'
Virat had announced the birth of Vamika with a note in which he also requested the media to respect their privacy. The couple also sent custom-made gifts for the paparazzi as a gesture of gratitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox