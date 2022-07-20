Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t exposed to ski culture' in India: 'Nick Jonas bought me snowmobile so I can keep up'

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about how Nick Jonas is a pro at snowboarding, while she is far behind and almost gave up on skiing. Nick had even gifted Priyanka a snowmobile during their vacation a few years ago, so she could ‘catch up’ with him. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's sultry red outfit was star of her birthday bash with Nick Jonas and friends, Malti can't be spotted

The couple have recently invested in a luxury fashion and sportswear brand which specialises in surf and ski clothing. This is their first investment in an apparel company.

Talking about her connection with skiing, Priyanka told Variety in a recent interview, “I grew up in India and I wasn’t exposed to ski culture. But I did love the mountains. My dad took us to Kashmir every summer and I filmed a lot in Switzerland, so ski culture was something that I got familiar with. However, I never tried skiing until I met my husband, who’s an avid snowboarder.”

She added, "I came to the quick conclusion that I’m more an après-ski (relaxation after skiing) girl, rather than skiing. I gave up on the bunny slope. My husband did buy me a snowmobile so I could keep up with him."

Priyanka recently celebrated her 40th birthday at a beach destination. She was joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas and few of their close friends, though their daughter Malti Marie Chopra jonas was not spotted in any of the pictures from the celebrations. Nick had made special arrangements for the actor's birthday with a custom-made banner with ‘Priyanka! The Jewel of July Est 1982' written on it and placards.

Sharing a series of pictures from the celebrations, he wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra". The pictures showed them kissing on the beach, enjoying fireworks at night and dining at a restaurant.

Priyanka will now be seen in her debut web series, Citadel. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

