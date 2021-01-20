Priyanka Chopra says she has become an expert at styling her hair, posts pic with first copy of Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra has shared new selfies and videos as virtual promotions for her autobiography, Unfinished, and upcoming film, The White Tiger, gain steam. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of herself, showing off her hair-styling skills.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a blue blouse, light makeup and her hair tied perfectly in a bun. Priyanka noted how she has become an 'expert' at hair updos. "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife."

Priyanka is currently stuck in London due to the coronavirus lockdown in the U. She was there to shoot for her film Text For You. While the shoot wrapped up earlier this month, she and her husband Nick Jonas could not leave for their home in the US and have been working from London itself.

Priyanka has been busy promoting The White Tiger, giving interviews to various publications with her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav online. The actor also shared a picture of herself with the first copy of Unfinished on Instagram Stories. Sharing it, she wrote, "What's up?" She will also soon kickoff a 'virtual book tour' for Unfinished. It will be joined by Nick and YouTube star Lilly Singh.

Sharing details about the book tour, Priyanka shared a post on Instagram, writing, "It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world. AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you’ll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)! Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK!"

The White Tiger releases on Netflix on January 22, Friday. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book by the same name. Meanwhile, Unfinished will release on February 9.

