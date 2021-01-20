Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan lets her eyes do the talking in dazzling new pics, see here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a couple of new pictures of herself on Instagram Stories. She added a quirky caption to go along with the pictures, shared with her 1.4 million followers on Tuesday.

She captioned the first picture, "Eyes wide," and added, "Shut. Get it?" to the second post. While picture number one showed Suhana flashing a smile and opening her eyes really wide, the second picture showed her with her eyes closed.

Suhana's last post came on December 31. She had shared three pictures of herself, wearing a fluffy white top. Her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, had commented, "Are you for real?" Her cousin, Alia Chhiba had said that she was 'obsessed' with the pictures.

More recently, Suhana had wished Alia a happy birthday, with a post on Instagram Stories. Suhana wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sisterrr @aliachhiba" and added a heart emoji.

Suhana is a student at New York University, and she recently returned to the US after having spent the majority of 2020 with her family in Mumbai. Briefly, she’d accompanied her parents and siblings to the UAE, where the most recent season of the Indian Premier League took place. Suhana was spotted on several occasions at the Kolkata Knight Riders matches.

She made headlines in September for her frank post about facing colourism. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she’d written.

Suhana is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”





