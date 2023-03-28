Priyanka Chopra says she was in ‘tumultuous’ relationship when Nick Jonas first texted: 'Didn’t want to engage as much'

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently revealed she was approached by her husband-singer Nick Jonas in 2016 while she was already in a complicated relationship. Without revealing the name of her ex, Priyanka said she initially didn't want to engage much with Nick during their initial communication as she was 35 years old and the Close singer was 25. Also read: Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her last relationship before dating Nick Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas started talking in 2016 when Nick texted her on Twitter and they exchanged numbers. They met at the Met Gala 2017 for the first time and began dating in May 2018. Two months later, they were engaged and walked down the aisle on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy.

Talking about Nick, Priyanka clarified her situation, contrary to the belief that she got engaged to her husband only after two months of knowing him. She told Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert in a new interview, “He (Nick) slid into my DMs in Twitter. I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016 and we had common friends who like didn’t want me to be in my [previous] relationship. They were like ‘Oh, he is single too. He is not really with that girl but he is..' It was complicated on both our ends. Our friends were like you guys should meet and it didn’t happen. His brother (Kevin Jonas) loved Quantico. I'm really glad because he told Nick, pointing me at a billboard, ‘You should call her.’ He (Nick) had a few people being like ‘Call her’, so he just DMed me and I was like ‘Why don’t you just text me?’ because my social team will just read these messages. He was like ‘Ya, ya, ya, you just want to give me your number.’ I kinda did [and I] didn’t wanna admit at that time because I was in a relationship.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka further was asked if she was a serious monogamous person in nature, to which she admitted. “Yes, I was in long, long serious relationships, 6 years - 5 years average, but back-to-back.” She also added, “When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. I didn’t want to engage as much at the time. I was like 35, he was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I said, ‘I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun days.’ I was like ready to get serious, not realising my husband was actually a dear old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka said she and Nick were in touch for two years via random texts and more. They met for the Met Gala as both were single and went wearing Ralph Lauren as a couple. She also mentioned how much fun they had and how Nick even went on to help her with the dress which was the talk of the night.

Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel, followed by Love Again with Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion later this year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON