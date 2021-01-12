Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess', jokes she wants 'cricket team' of kids
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has sent her warmest wishes to celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed a baby daughter on Monday. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share her post.
Reacting to Virat's post announcing his daughter's birth, Priyanka wrote, "Sooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat. Big hug and much love especially to your lil princess. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."
Virat on Monday took to Instagram to announce that Anushka had given birth to a healthy baby girl. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," he wrote. "We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
A day later, the first picture of the baby was reportedly shared online by Virat's brother. While the picture didn't reveal the child's face, it showed a newborn's feet, sticking out of a blanket.
Priyanka in a recent interview was also asked about starting a family with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas. Asked in a Sunday Times interview about how many children she wants, she replied, “A cricket team!”
Priyanka joked, "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”
While Anushka has been on a nearly two-year sabbatical from acting, Priyanka has been more busy than ever. The actor ended 2020 with an appearance in We Can Be Heroes, a Netflix children's film directed by Robert Rodriguez, and recently wrapped filming Text for You, a romantic drama being shot in London. Next week, she will be seen in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
