Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of Nick Jonas carrying daughter Malti in his arms backstage. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has shared a video comprising several moments from Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas. It opens with Nick Jonas walking backstage carrying daughter Malti on his arm and holding a headphone with the other. Fans were quick to catch him and Malti together and praised the video in the comments section. Also read: Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti's face on Instagram as well, cuddles with her in bed

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Wings out now!! @jonasbrothers.” She added Jonas Brothers' new song Wings to the audio. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Pretty cool watching him carry little one backstage.” Another commented, “I just love this.” One also called it the “Best Thing On The Internet.”

Priyanka attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert and cheered for them from among the audience. She was even seen dancing in the audience pit in one of the videos from the event. Joe Jonas' wife and actor Sophie Turner also attended the concert.

During her time in Las Vegas, Priyanka had also shared two pictures of her time with Nick and Malti. Sharing a picture with Malti's face visible to the camera on Instagram, Priyanka had written, “Days like this.” While one showed her holding Malti in her arms, another showed her, Nick and Malti in bed.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December, 2018. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. She was born premature and spent her first few months in the NICU unit of a hospital. Priyanka showed her face for the first time during the Hollywood Walk of Fame event last month.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Love Again. It will release in theatres in the US in May. It also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She had also wrapped up her debut web series Citadel last year. The Russo Brothers production will release on Amazon Prime Video this year. The sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is expected to go on floors soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON