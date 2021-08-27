Priyanka Chopra shares muddy-faced pic from 'messy day at work' filming Citadel, Mindy Kaling jokes about 'makeup trend'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures of her face with mud smeared on it, after a 'messy day' of work shooting her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka shared pictures in costume as her character, after she completed the day's shoot. Currently in London, Priyanka is shooting with Richard Madden and Pedro Leandro for the series.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka Chopra posed from inside a car, dressed in an all-black outfit. She wore minimal makeup, a pair of sunglasses, and had her hair tied back. However, a side of her face and outfit was smeared with dried mud. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel."

Reacting to her post, actor-producer Mindy Kaling commented, "You could say this was a new makeup trend and I would literally put mud on my face."

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra also shared her picture in which she played dead. She was wearing the same dark outfit. Posting the picture, he wrote, "Switching to my EOD mood," along with a green tick emoji and '#Citadel'

On Thursday, Priyanka's pictures from the Citadel sets were shared by fan accounts online. Along with her black outfit, she also had a gun holster around her torso. The pictures teased an action sequence and in one of them, Pedro pointed a gun at Priyanka.

Priyanka has been stationed in London for several months now, and she has been shooting for Citadel since earlier this year. Last month, Priyanka had shared a bloody-faced selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Ha! You should see the other guy!" Along with it, Priyanka also added hashtags such as 'set life', 'actor's life', 'wake up and make up' and 'Citadel'.

In several pictures that surfaced online a few months ago, Richard and Priyanka were swinging off a harness and also riding a multi-terrain vehicle. Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Citadel will spawn a franchise. It has been executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections and Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She also has the recently-announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director, in the pipeline.