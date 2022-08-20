Priyanka Chopra shares photo of daughter Malti in 'Desi Girl' mode, wearing bangles and anklets

Priyanka Chopra is an ardent follower of Indian culture even after settling in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. The actor not only is very close to her Indian roots but is also instilling similar values in her daughter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a photo of the little one with bangles and anklets, just like kids in India. Also read: Jameela Jamil says people mistake her for Priyanka Chopra ‘all the time’

Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur is seen holding Malti in her arms as they spend time in the open area at her LA home. The baby girl is in a white frock and a matching headband. "Love you choti nani," Priyanka captioned the picture on behalf of Malti.

Baby Malti Marie with her grand aunt Kiran Mathur.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January this year. She came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra often visits the actor to take care of the little one. Earlier this month, Madhu had told The New Indian Express, “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.” She had also revealed that during her naming ceremony, Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr whispered the name and some words of wisdom in Malti's ears as per the Indian tradition.

Earlier, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra had called Malti world's “most beautiful baby”. Talking about Malti, she had said in an Instagram video, “She is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby."

Priyanka occasionally shares pictures of her daughter from her time at home and from holidays but is yet to show her face. Her name is derived from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas.

