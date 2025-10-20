Priyanka Chopra shares pic of daughter Malti's Diwali party, gives glimpse of her cute yellow lehenga and tattoo

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she hosted a Diwali party at her home in the US. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of Malti's cute tattoo. Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of how Malti dressed up for her Diwali party.

Priyanka Chopra shares photo of daughter Malti, her tattoo

In the photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen dressed in a yellow top and skirt. The toddler tied her hair into pigtails as she stood with her back to the camera. She held her toy in one hand and was busy with some work. A beautiful tattoo was seen on her arm.

Malti's friends dressed in ethic outfits stood next to her. The room was decorated with flower garlands. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Malti's Diwali party was lit.... (fire and earthen lamp emojis)." A person, seemingly Priyanka, stood near the children dressed in a white outfit.

Ahead of Diwali, Priyanka travelled to several cities across the globe to attend events. After celebrating a Diwali bash in New York, Priyanka flew to Delhi to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. She then flew to London to attend another Diwali event, following which she returned to the US. The actor will celebrate Diwali with her family members.

About Priyanka's family

Priyanka got married to singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.