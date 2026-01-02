Priyanka Chopra shows love for Nick Jonas’ Gut Punch; Hrithik Roshan gives a thumbs up

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to exemplify modern couple goals, standing firmly by each other’s side as unwavering supporters. As Nick rang in the New Year with a brand-new solo release, Priyanka made sure his latest musical milestone didn’t go unnoticed. Hrithik Roshan called Nick’s new single Gut Punch an anthem. Priyanka shared her excitement on social media, reinforcing their supportive relationship as they start 2026.

Nick Jonas starts the year with new single

Nick Jonas kicked off 2026 by releasing Gut Punch, the first single from his upcoming solo album, Sunday Best, on 1 January. Along with the track, the singer unveiled a surprise announcement video that quickly caught fans’ attention worldwide. Reflecting on the emotional weight of the song, Nick shared, “Gut Punch is out now everywhere. Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”

If Nick felt there was no better way to begin the year, Priyanka Chopra clearly shared the sentiment. Soon after the song dropped, the global star took to her Instagram Stories to show her support, sharing the track and simply writing “wow” while tagging Nick, a subtle yet powerful show of encouragement.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

Fans were quick to notice her reaction, praising the couple for consistently uplifting each other’s creative journeys. Over the years, Priyanka and Nick have openly championed each other’s projects, whether across music, film, or international stages.

Hrithik Roshan is fan of Nick Jonas' new song

Adding to the wave of appreciation was Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who joined the chorus of praise by reacting to Nick’s post. Calling the track anthem-worthy, Hrithik commented, “Love it” along with a fire emoji, hinting that Gut Punch could become one of 2026’s standout sounds.

This isn’t the first time Hrithik has publicly applauded Nick’s talent. The actor had earlier attended Nick’s Broadway performance in The Last Five Years, accompanied by Saba Azad. Sharing his experience at the time, Hrithik wrote that the evening left him “mind blown and inspired,” lauding Nick’s performance and thanking Priyanka for an unforgettable night of theatre, music, and friendship.