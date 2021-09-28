Priyanka Chopra sits with her legs crossed in private jet, fans call her ‘India wale’. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took a private flight to Spain for the next shoot schedule of her upcoming series, Citadel. In a picture shared by her team's Instagram page, Priyanka is seen sitting in the flight with her legs crossed.

Priyanka wore black and white striped shirt, beige pants and a brown jacket. However, it was her very desi pose that got everyone's attention. “India wale,” wrote one. “Loved her style of sitting,” wrote another. “Sitting the Indian way. Most comfortable,” commented another. “That's the most comfortable way to sit..kudos to you Priyanka..You still are our Desi girl,” read a comment. +

The picture was clicked by Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Earlier, Priyanka's co-star from Citadel, Osy Ikhile also shared an Instagram Reel of their private flight. It also featured Priyanka's dog Diana and her sipping champagne.

Priyanka was recently in Paris for the Global Citizen Live. She hosted the ceremony which also included Elton John and other performers. "There has never been a greater need for advocacy than right now," she said during the broadcast.

Before she took part in the Global Citizen event, Priyanka got caught up in a controversy for her show, The Activist. It is a competitive series that aimed to pit several activists and public figures against each other in order to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game.

The format of the show did not go down well with many. A lot of people on social media called out the makers for being tone-deaf and insensitive. After facing backlash, the team changed the format of The Activist. They shifted its five-episode format to a one-time documentary special.

Priyanka later addressed the backlash and apologised to fans and followers for hurting their sentiments unintentionally.